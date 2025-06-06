Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $40.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

