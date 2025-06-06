Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF makes up 3.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

