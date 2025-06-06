Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 2.2%

POCT stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $798.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

