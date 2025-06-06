The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $215.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

