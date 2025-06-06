Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF comprises 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QFLR opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.