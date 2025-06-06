BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on June 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2178 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BSTZ opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,907.81. This represents a 16.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust ( NASDAQ:BSTZ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

