BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BLW opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

