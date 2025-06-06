Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,903,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VGT stock opened at $620.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $559.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.