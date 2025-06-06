BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE BOE opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $11.47.
