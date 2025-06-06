BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BOE opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $11.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

