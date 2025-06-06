What is William Blair’s Forecast for DVAX FY2027 Earnings?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVAX. Wall Street Zen cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.