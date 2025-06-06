Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2025

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.50. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,178.49. This represents a 37.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.