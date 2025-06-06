Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.50. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,178.49. This represents a 37.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

