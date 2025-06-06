Q4 EPS Estimates for State Street Boosted by Zacks Research

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research lowered shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.54.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

