Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a 21.4% increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Autoliv has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Autoliv stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 88.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3,361.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

