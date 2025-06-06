Tasmea Limited (TEA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on June 29th

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Sunday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a 140.0% increase from Tasmea’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $746.55 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56.

Tasmea Limited provides shutdown, maintenance, emergency breakdown, and capital upgrade services in Australia. It operates through four segments: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, and Water & Fluid. The Electrical segment provides electrical shutdown, preventative, programmed and reactive maintenance, emergency breakdown repair, fault finding, and statutory compliance services, as well as electrical upgrades for brownfield and greenfield projects, and high-voltage testing and commissioning services.

