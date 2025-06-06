Tasmea Limited (TEA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on June 29th

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Sunday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a 140.0% increase from Tasmea’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Tasmea Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $746.55 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56.
About Tasmea
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tasmea
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tasmea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasmea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.