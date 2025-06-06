Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 3rd

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MYE opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $506.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 99,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 593,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

