BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $12.67.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
