Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 370 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $26,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,522.30. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $43,878.92.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 15,516 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $1,430,264.88.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Kevin Feeley sold 8,746 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $836,205.06.

On Monday, March 17th, Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $362,565.79.

On Thursday, March 13th, Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10.

On Monday, March 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84.

GeneDx stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $117.75.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

