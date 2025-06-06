Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of ESP stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, CEO David A. Oneil sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $73,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,200. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Wool sold 1,600 shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $56,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,801. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

