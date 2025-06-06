Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Decreases By 12.9%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,785,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 2,050,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 525.2 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSQF opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.44.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
