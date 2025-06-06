Talen Energy FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $17.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.87. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

NASDAQ TLN opened at $255.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $261.98.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after buying an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 537,398 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $239,984,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,477,000 after purchasing an additional 233,165 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,455,000 after buying an additional 161,269 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

