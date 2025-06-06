Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells C$25,412.21 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.89, for a total value of C$25,412.21.

Shopify Trading Up 1.3%

TSE SHOP opened at C$143.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$133.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$148.91. The company has a market cap of C$133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$72.36 and a twelve month high of C$183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

