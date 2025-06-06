Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Sells $23,460.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $23,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,823.28. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UPST stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upstart from $105.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Upstart by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Upstart by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,061,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 796,252 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $43,697,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,915,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,914,000 after acquiring an additional 668,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Upstart by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after purchasing an additional 637,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

