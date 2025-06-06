Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for VersaBank Q3 Earnings

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VersaBank in a research report issued on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for VersaBank’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VersaBank’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday.

VersaBank Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $338.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.99. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in VersaBank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 102,298 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,012,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 943,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 48,547 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 761,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

