Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$40,754.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$40,754.00.
Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Randall Chatwin sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$465,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Randall Chatwin sold 30,150 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$125,725.50.
B2Gold Stock Performance
BTO opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
