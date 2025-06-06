Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$40,754.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 8,200 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$40,754.00.

Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Randall Chatwin sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$465,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Randall Chatwin sold 30,150 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$125,725.50.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTO opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

