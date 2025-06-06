Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.30, for a total transaction of C$39,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,701.90. This trade represents a 22.15% decrease in their position.

Conrad John Mandala also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 13th, Conrad John Mandala sold 516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.23, for a total transaction of C$101,771.25.

Kinaxis Price Performance

TSE KXS opened at C$196.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$183.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$174.16. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$201.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Kinaxis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$205.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

