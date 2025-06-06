Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.30, for a total transaction of C$39,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,701.90. This trade represents a 22.15% decrease in their position.
Conrad John Mandala also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Conrad John Mandala sold 516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.23, for a total transaction of C$101,771.25.
TSE KXS opened at C$196.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$183.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$174.16. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$132.93 and a 1 year high of C$201.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
