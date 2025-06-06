B. Riley Lowers Earnings Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.00). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,363,618. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $311,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

