Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Increases By 18.2%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 39,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $677,159.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,721.38. This represents a 25.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $427,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,937,684.15. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,826 shares of company stock worth $2,323,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 266,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 164,465 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 14.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

