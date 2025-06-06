ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP) CEO David A. Oneil Sells 1,023 Shares

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Oneil sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Stock Down 5.0%

ESP stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.01. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

