Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 14% – Still a Buy?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 363,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,541,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Amigo Trading Up 20.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.39.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

