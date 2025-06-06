Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Eric Singer Buys 4,690 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) Director Eric Singer bought 4,690 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,836.99. This trade represents a 8.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Eric Singer purchased 4,200 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,804.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Eric Singer bought 4,200 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,804.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Eric Singer bought 4,690 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.30.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Eric Singer acquired 4,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Eric Singer bought 3,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $20,670.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Eric Singer purchased 6,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Eric Singer acquired 24,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $161,520.00.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Universal Electronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.