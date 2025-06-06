Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 300493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 2.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $244.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

About Jiayin Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.