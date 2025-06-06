Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 300493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Jiayin Group Trading Down 2.3%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $244.68 million for the quarter.
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
