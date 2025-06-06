Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel Sells 10,457 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $32,730.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,612.07. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pulmonx Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of LUNG stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.52.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
