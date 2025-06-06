Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel Sells 10,457 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $32,730.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,612.07. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

