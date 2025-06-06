Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading 13.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 417.94 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 416.08 ($5.65). 1,082,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 419,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($5.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £346.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.95.

Marlowe is a leader in business-critical services and software which assure regulatory compliance. The company was formed to create sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition and development of businesses that provide regulated safety and compliance services and software. It is focused on compliance software, eLearning, health & safety, employment law & HR compliance, fire safety & security, water & air hygiene and occupational health services – all of which are vital to the wellbeing of its customers operations and are invariably governed by regulation.

