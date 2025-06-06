SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.80 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 109.70 ($1.49), with a volume of 7246474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.46).

SigmaRoc Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.72.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 8.21 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaRoc had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SigmaRoc plc will post 9.1989319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SigmaRoc

About SigmaRoc

In related news, insider Tim Hall acquired 80,884 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £83,310.52 ($113,132.16). 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

Featured Articles

