Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 209.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $712.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.69 and its 200-day moving average is $556.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $718.38.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

