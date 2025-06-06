Herbst Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Herbst Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $84.27 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

