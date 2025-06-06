T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Sold by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,214,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,077.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,076,000 after buying an additional 2,994,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,155,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,078,000 after buying an additional 2,339,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,888,000 after buying an additional 1,995,987 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 569,851 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TCAF opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

