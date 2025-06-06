Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BSEP opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

