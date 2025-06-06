International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
IBM stock opened at $266.75 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $166.80 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
