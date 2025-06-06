Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 178 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,990,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

