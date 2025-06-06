AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 539 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TACK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 550,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

TACK opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.56. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.