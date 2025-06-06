Northwest Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $42.54 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $536.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

