Curat Global LLC Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

