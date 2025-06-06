Riverview Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

