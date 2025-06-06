Curat Global LLC Acquires Shares of 8,336 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 22,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $4,397,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

