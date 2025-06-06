626 Financial LLC Purchases 5,085 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.