Curat Global LLC Purchases Shares of 3,454 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.