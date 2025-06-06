Safeguard Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,521.6% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 145,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,847 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,737,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 498,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

