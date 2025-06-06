Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 438 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,064 shares of company stock worth $8,381,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
