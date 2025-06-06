E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 51,021 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Music Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

